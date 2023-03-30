GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund is pleased to recognize outgoing board member Jayne McCleland.
McCleland joined the board in January 2017. She moved up the officer’s ladder and served as president in 2020, and has served on the Community Investment, Personnel, Finance, Volunteer of Year, Marketing and Nominating Committees.
“Jayne continues to be a loyal supporter of the Decatur County United Fund,” DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham said. “She believes in working towards positive community change. She truly is a community minded individual with many strengths to share and we know she will continue to be an asset to this community.”
The DCUF has also announced the addition of Kristen Fry to its board of directors.
A Greensburg native, Fry has worked for Honda Development & Manufacturing of America – Indiana Auto Plant for 15 years and oversees the daily operations of the Manufacturing Division while coordinating the plant’s manufacturing processes to ensure compliance with company objectives, quality systems, and customer expectations.
Her other activities include Board Chief Volunteer Officer for Decatur Shelby YMCA, member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of P.E.O. She is a Greensburg Community High School graduate, and attended Butler University where she received her B.S. in Business Administration.
“I’m honored to be a part of an elite team of volunteers that can work together to achieve a common goal of giving back to the community,” Fry said.
She will serve her first term through January 2026.
Board members serving a second term include Blake O’Mara, Brett Abplanalp, and Scott Wesseler Their terms will end in January 2026.
Other United Fund directors include Suzanne Horan (President), Taryn Owens (1st Vice President), Sally Cuskaden (2nd Vice President), Nick Wallpe (Secretary/Treasurer), Sue Auffenberg, Amy Bray, Matt Weber, and student directors Jack Hamilton, Arden Muckerheide, and Cooper Williams.
All will serve the United Fund in its mission of “Together Building Hope, Health & Stability for Our Community.”
Locally based and governed by local community leaders, United Fund addresses many needs within our community. The United Fund provides tools and resources to help agencies be successful.
The Decatur County United Fund focuses on strong community change and investment for clear outcomes.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.