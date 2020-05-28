GREENSBURG - Decatur County United Fund is recognizing the organization's two outgoing student directors for their service on the DCUF board of directors.
Ellie Acra and Trey Nobbe served on the United Fund board from June 1, 2018 to May 31, 2020, representing Greensburg Community High School and North Decatur Jr.-Sr. High School respectively.
DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham said both students brought great energy and new perspective to the board and demonstrated great leadership skills.
Their United Fund board stewardship included presenting at workplace campaigns each year as well as educating the community at large about the United Fund’s work. They also actively participated in the annual Strawberry Festival and Day of Caring, and recruited volunteers from their schools to help at these events.
Cunningham said both students gained a greater understanding of the many nonprofits providing programs and services in Decatur County, which includes understanding the agency’s mission, financial stability, and the measurable impact that each provide to the community.
“Being a part of the United Fund has been eye opening for me," Acra said. "Today, it’s not only about giving. The United Fund’s strength is to give, to volunteer, and be a voice for others — it’s about creating significant change in our community. I am glad to have been a part of that and will continue to give back in my community.”
“Being a director for the United Fund has opened my eyes to the many programs like the Governor’s Work Ethic Certification, the many educational/mentoring programs, health and human services being offered in our community and so much more. Being good stewards of those dollars is very important to non-profits and I am proud to say the United Fund has that, good stewardship,” Nobbe said.
Cunningham said it has been a pleasure working with the two students the past year.
"Both are outstanding students and great representatives from their schools," she said. "I hope this experience has helped them understand many aspects of policies, procedures, oversight, measurable impact, and what community involvement is all about. The Decatur County United Fund Board of Directors and staff wish Ellie and Trey much success in their future endeavors."
