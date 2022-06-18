GREENSBURG - Thanks to the many hungry customers, the recent United Fund Strawberry Festival was a huge success and brought the organization $14,005 closer to their campaign goal.
A grand total of 1,197 pre-orders were made and delivered throughout the morning and early afternoon on June 10 in Decatur County. Several hundred more were served at the outdoor tent on the south side of the Decatur County Courthouse.
“This event would not be possible without the continued support and generosity of KB Specialty Foods, which donates the strawberries, shortcakes and whipped topping for the festival, DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham, said. "Our thanks also go out to First Presbyterian Church for their great facility, Stone’s Farm Service for use of the Kubota to transport supplies, the Decatur County Commissioners for allowing us to use the courthouse lawn, and Ellis Events for the red and white tent to help keep everyone cool during the long day. Also, Mark Klosterkemper for providing the trash containers and drive-thru lane cones. All the help is very much appreciated.”
Of course, the Strawberry Festival isn’t a festival without the help of many volunteers. More than 100 dedicated individuals volunteered throughout the day.
The South Decatur Peer Helpers helped assemble the many pre-orders. The YMCA staff members manned the drive-up lane on the square while First Financial employees served shortcakes at the tent. Seventeen Homemakers from the Purdue Extension-Decatur County cut berries starting at 7 a.m. Delta Faucet employees helped cut berries and also aided with deliveries throughout the day. Several other individuals volunteered from local companies like Farm Credit Mid-America, RBSK, Speranza House, Edward Jones-Charla Nash and Catch A Ride. The Decatur County United Fund Board of Directors and staff worked throughout the day to make this event a success.
Cunningham said the Decatur County United Fund is very appreciative of everyone’s help and for their continued support. The dollars will support 16 non-profits providing valuable programs and services to residents of Decatur County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.