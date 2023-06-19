GREENSBURG – This year’s Decatur County United Fund Strawberry Festival was a success, raising nearly $15,000 to support DCUF-supported programs.
United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham voiced her appreciation to everyone who came out to enjoy a dessert at the Strawberry Festival on June 9.
“Thanks to the many hungry customers, the United Fund is $14,630 closer to the campaign goal of $545,000 and exceeded last year’s total,” Cunningham said. “A grand total of 1,306 pre-orders were made and delivered throughout the morning and early afternoon on June 9 in Decatur County. A total of 700+ orders were served at the outdoor tent.”
Cunningham said this event would not be possible without the continued support and generosity of KB Specialty Foods, which donates the strawberries, shortcakes and whipped topping for the festival. Thanks also go out to the Greensburg Community Bread of Life for the use of their facility, the Decatur County Commissioners for allowing use the courthouse lawn, and Ellis Tent & Events.
“Of course, the Strawberry Festival isn’t a festival without the help of many volunteers,” Cunningham said. “Ninety dedicated individuals volunteered throughout the day. The South Decatur Peer Helpers and community members helped assemble the many pre-orders. The YMCA staff members graciously manned and kept the drive-up lane moving on the Square while First Financial Bank employees helped serve at the tent. Employees from Messer-Rust & Burkert Advisors – Ameriprise, Edward Jones – Charla Nash and staff, RBSK Partners PC, Delta Faucet Company, Decatur County Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation of Decatur County, 13 Homemakers from the Purdue Extension-Decatur County, and many individuals graciously helped cut strawberries. Decatur County United Fund Board of Directors and staff worked throughout the day to make this event a success. A special acknowledgment to our Strawberry Festival event coordinators Candi Wesseler and Rebecca Myers for the indoor prep and pre-orders, and Jessica Adkins-Smith for facilitating the outside process.”
Cunningham said the Decatur County United Fund is very appreciative of everyone’s help and for their continued support.
The money will support 16 non-profit organizations providing valuable programs and services to residents of Decatur County. These programs address bereavement, early childhood education, transportation, disaster services, substance abuse resources, domestic violence, medical and dental services, one-on-one mentoring, resources for abused and neglected children, health programs, food insecurity, resources for victims of abuse, and more.
United Fund’s mission is “Together Building Hope, Health & Stability for Our Community” for all.
If you would like more information about Decatur County United Fund, call Cunningham at 812-663-3342, email unitedfunddc@etczone.com or visit www.dcuf.com.
