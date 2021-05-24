GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund’s annual Strawberry Festival is back for 2021.
The date is set for June 11 on the south side of the courthouse square. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (or until all of the featured strawberry shortcakes have been purchased).
The delicious strawberry shortcakes are priced at $5 each.
The United Fund even makes it easy for you to enjoy a shortcake treat in the comfort of your own cubicle with delivery service for orders of 10 or more. Call the Decatur County United Fund office at 812-663-3342 for information.
All proceeds from the Strawberry Festival help the Decatur County United Fund build a stronger community.
Fifteen local health and human service agencies provide 20 programs that help individuals achieve their potential through education, help families become financially stable and independent, and help people lead healthy and productive lives.
Mark your calendar and help support Decatur County United Fund by purchasing some sweet treats!
