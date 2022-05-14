GREENSBURG — The Decatur County United Fund Board of Directors recently approved $1,000 towards the development of the Greensburg Inclusion Park.
The Inclusion Park is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022 and will have a unique design “from the ground up.” It’s designed specifically for children between the ages of 2 and 14, for children with intellectual disabilities and physical disabilities.
“As a youth-based need, the United Fund is pleased to support this project that will be open to all in our community,” Joane Cunningham, United Fund Executive Director, said. “The United Fund’s focus is on education, health and financial stability. This project provides those elements for families and children to learn, stay active, and have a resource locally to work towards greater motor skills. We are excited for this park to be in Decatur County.”
“Inclusion parks offer communities a different kind of space for children – of all intellectual and physical abilities – to come together and play,” former Greensburg Chief of Police Brendan Bridges, who is spearheading the Inclusion Park effort, said. “The study of play shows us that playing helps children develop necessary skills such as social and cognitive skills. Having a unique and safe place to allow children to grow and interact with each other can be a bright spot in our community.”
If you would like more information about Decatur County United Fund, call Cunningham at 821-663-3342, email unitedfunddc@etczone.com or visit www.dcuf.com.
Information provided
