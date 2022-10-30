GREENSBURG – Noles Family Dental is pleased to be a part of the September Birthday Month on WTRE in support of the Decatur County United Fund’s annual campaign.
The United Fund 2022 campaign kicked off September 1 on WTRE with Noles Family Dental sponsoring for each birthday or anniversary called into WTRE all month long.
For each year of an individual’s age or anniversary, the United Fund receives a penny. After the 30 days of celebrating in September, Noles Family Dental presented a check for $225. These dollars will help support 16 non-profits providing 21 programs throughout Decatur County.
Noles Family Dental is located at 1315 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. Some of the many dental services, procedures and treatments they perform include preventative dental care, restorative dental care, cosmetic dental care, oral surgery, periodontics, and dental technology.
For more information about Decatur County United Fund, call Joane Cunningham at 821-663-3342, email unitedfunddc@etczone.com or visit www.dcuf.com.
