WASHINGTON D.C. – The United Methodist Council of Bishops released the “Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation” Thursday, announcing their initial preparations to split into two separate denominations to avoid further “divisive damage to our faith.”
The action comes while heightened tensions in the church over conflicting views related to human sexuality after the 2019 Special Session of the General Conference failed to resolve differences among church members concerning acknowledgement of LGBTQ rights and acknowledgement of same-sex marriages.
A schism that has challenged traditional Methodist teachings for more than a few years, church leaders said Friday that a “traditionalist” Methodist denomination would split off from the United Methodist Church. The traditionalist denomination would continue to oppose same-sex marriage and prohibit LGBTQ individuals to be ordained clergy. The remaining portion of the Methodist Church will permit same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy members for the first time in the church’s history.
The agreement was released just as serious sanctions against Methodist pastors performing same-sex marriages were scheduled to take effect. Legislation to implement the Protocol statement — an eight-page document detailing the terms of a split of the 13 million-member denomination — is expected to come before the United Methodist General Conference for a vote at their legislative meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May 2020.
Under the Protocol, “all administrative or judicial processes addressing restrictions in The Book of Discipline of The United Methodist Church related to self-avowed practicing homosexuals or same-sex weddings, as well as actions to close churches, would be held in abeyance until the separation is completed.”
The Protocol also references a plan which calls for a special general conference of the post-separation United Methodist Church. The purpose of the Special Session would be to create regional conferences, remove the current prohibitions against LGBTQ persons, and repeal the Traditional Plan.
According to the Washington Post, “Pastors who performed same-sex marriages would receive one year’s suspension without pay for the first wedding and removal from the clergy for any additional weddings.”
Instead, the agreement, mediated by Washington lawyer Kenneth Feinberg, will postpone the sanctions and allow a vote on the splitting of the church in May, at the church’s annual conference.
The agreement will give $25 million to the new “traditionalist” denomination, according to the Washington Post. In return, the new denomination would drop all claims to the original United Methodist Church’s assets. Churches that wish to join the new denomination will conduct a vote within a specified time frame. Churches that wish to remain under the original United Methodist Church will not have to take any action.
The writers of the plan told the Washington Post that the division would be “the best means to resolve our differences, allowing each part of the Church to remain true to its theological understanding, while recognizing the dignity, equality, integrity, and respect of every person.”
Local church officials indicated they think it’s going to be a “very intriguing year.”
