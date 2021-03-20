RUSH COUNTY – Twelve organizations that serve Fayette and Rush Counties have been awarded a total of $148,750 in the remaining round of funding through the Economic Relief Initiative (ERI) Grant, funded by a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways.
The Rushville Consolidated High School Lions Snack Shack is one organization in Rush County that received a grant. The food pantry at the high school received $20,000.
“We are extremely grateful and excited about the grant from United Way. This is going to allow us to purchase much needed equipment so that we can provide more to our families of those attending schools in Rush County,” Nanette Scanlan, coordinator of the food pantry at RCHS, said.
The Lions Snack Shack provides aid to families of students enrolled in school in Rush County. The pantry is open the third Thursday of each month.
The pantry is located south of the RCHS cafeteria and, due to COVID-19 restrictions, is operating as a drive-thru location.
In addition, three organizations received funding through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), Phase 38. Both funding processes were managed by United Way of Madison County (UWMC), now serving Fayette and Rush Counties.
The ERI funding was directed to mitigating the economic impacts of COVID-19 for individuals and families. Awards support programs that provide shelter – including rent and utility assistance – food assistance and child care. The first round of funding, awarded in August 2020, provided $65,000 to seven organizations.
The following organizations received awards in this round:
- Boys & Girls Club of Rush County – $8,250
- Central Christian Church, Our New Friends Local Mission Program – $12,000
- Children’s Bureau – $15,000
- Community Sharing Foundation – $3,875
- Fayette County Community Voices – $ $20,000
- Hope Crisis Pregnancy Center – $5,500
- Living Waters Assembly of God Creative Steps Learning Ministry – $ 15,375
- Milroy Community Food Pantry – $5,000
- Rush County Community Assistance – $3,750
- Rushville Consolidated High School Lions Snack Shack – $20,000
- The Shelter, Inc. – $20,000
- House of Ruth – $20,000
UWMC provides accounts for Charity Tracker, a shared client services database, to all recipients to assist with coordination of services and outcome tracking.
Fayette County’s local board for the EFSP, chaired nationally by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Administration), has announced its Phase 38 funding awards. For funding requests to be eligible, they had to be existing programs that currently provide emergency shelter or food to persons in need.
The following organizations received awards in Phase 38:
- Community Sharing Foundation – $3,438
- The Shelter, Inc. – $3,375
- House of Ruth – $3,375
For more information, visit www.unitedwaymadisonco.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.