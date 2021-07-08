MUNCIE – United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph Counties and United Way of Madison County are now merged as a single, regional United Way, known as Heart of Indiana United Way. Through combined skills and resources, the organization will deepen its impact, bring more resources to the community, improve business efficiencies, as well as work with donors and volunteers to solve communities’ challenges. Heart of Indiana United Way will serve Delaware, Fayette, Henry, Madison, and Randolph Counties.
“Across the heart of Indiana, nearly half of all households cannot make ends meet,” Jenni Marsh, Heart of Indiana United Way president and CEO, said. “Growing needs of children and families cannot be met by maintaining the status quo. Neighbors uniting their strengths and compassion will empower Heart of Indiana United Way to meet those needs.”
To improve people’s lives, United Way partners with donors, volunteers, nonprofits, for-profits and government to bridge gaps and build systems of care that create lasting impact. Committed to leaping forward with an innovative mindset, Heart of Indiana United Way maintains the following core commitments:
- Honoring donor intent and continued interest in collaborating with donors to solve community issues
- Working in partnership with local nonprofits that share a like vision for the community
- Reflecting community will and needs in all funding decisions
- Ensuring the community feels heard, valued, represented, and served
- Building a stronger, more effective organization with extended volunteer and staff capacity both in number and diversity of skills
About Heart of Indiana United Way
Heart of Indiana United Way was established in 2021 when two organizations, United Way of Delaware, Henry and Randolph counties and United Way of Madison County joined forces to transform and improve more lives in Indiana, by fighting for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. As an organization, we believe that communities in which fair treatment, access and opportunity exists for every person creates thriving communities for all. HIUW is one of 1,800 United Ways globally galvanizing people to tackle society’s toughest challenges, with global reach and local impact.
