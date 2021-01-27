RUSH COUNTY – Up to $148,750 is available for funding to Fayette and Rush County human services organizations to boost their assistance for residents that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Economic Relief Initiative (ERI), a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways (IUW), the state professional association of United Ways, last year awarded $225,000 to United Way of Madison County (UWMC) for ERI funding to Fayette and Rush Counties. UWMC serves Madison, Fayette, Rush and parts of Henry County and is managing a separate grant for its other service area.
Applications may be submitted online at https://www.unitedwaymadisonco.org/fayetteeri until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. Priority areas for services include shelter/rent/mortgage assistance, transportation, energy assistance, food and child care. Applicants should document the need for services based on economic impact caused by COVID-19, such as job loss, wage reduction, illness or child care challenges. Additional requirements are outlined on the application site. Questions may be directed to Nancy Vaughan, 765-608-3061 or n.vaughan@unitedwaymadisonco.org.
The first round of ERI funding awarded $65,000 to seven organizations: Boys & Girls Club of Rush County, Grand Avenue United Methodist Church in Connersville, Hope Center, House of Ruth, Rush County Community Assistance, The Shelter, Inc. and Whitewater Adult Education. UWMC has convened a group of community representatives from Fayette and Rush counties to assist in the process.
“Even before this crisis, more that 40 percent of families in our communities were not able to make ends meet – despite working. Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our local nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of COVID-19,” Mark Boehmer, previously board chair of United Way in Fayette County and a member of the ERI community committee, said.
The COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet COVID-related essential and basic needs and to address other COVID-19 critical issues as they emerge.
“The ability to leverage resources for the benefit of communities large and small across the world is the strength of the United Way Worldwide network,” Vaughan, president of UWMC, said.
She added that addressing both emerging and longer-term needs is important to achieve United Way’s overall goal of building thriving communities.
About United Way of Madison County
- United Way of Madison County is improving lives by mobilizing the caring power of community by focusing on the building blocks to a good life: Education, Income and Health. Governed by an 18-member volunteer board of directors, United Way of Madison County has been a member in good standing of United Way of America since 1973. For more information, contact 765-643-7493 or visit our Web site at www.unitedwaymadisonco.org.
- Lilly Endowment Inc., is a private philanthropic foundation supporting the causes of religion, education and community development focusing its work in Indianapolis and the State of Indiana. For more information, contact Judith Cebula, Communications Director at communications@lei.org.
- Indiana United Ways is the state association for United Ways in Indiana that supports thriving United Ways through capacity building, shared services, and partnering. For more information, contact Maureen Noe, President & CEO at Maureen.noe@iuw.org.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.