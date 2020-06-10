United Way of Franklin County has been approved to receive a $300,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant, made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which United Way of Franklin County is a member. These special funds will be used to boost the efforts of selected area human and social service nonprofits on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, serving Franklin and Ripley Counties.
“United Way of Franklin County has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for 30 years," said Dawn Rosenberger, United Way of Franklin County board chair. "Even before this crisis, we knew that one in three families in Franklin and Ripley Counties were not able to make ends meet – despite working. Without a robust local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more dire. Thanks to generous support from the Lilly Endowment Inc., we are now more strongly positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with the immediate impacts of Covid-19."
This grant calls for United Ways that receive funding to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet Covid-related essential and basic needs, which could include safe, emergency childcare, and to address other Covid-19 critical issues as they emerge. Specifically, United Way of Franklin County plans to prioritize funding to human and social service nonprofits in Franklin and Ripley Counties that are engaged in immediate COVID relief efforts or that demonstrate the ability to rapidly pivot to relief efforts and that prioritize services to struggling working households, front line responders and recently displaced employees. United Way of Franklin County will begin accepting funding requests from human and social service nonprofits in good standing in the two counties served beginning June 15. Interested organizations should consult United Way of Franklin County’s website www.uwfcin.org for guidance on funding intent and application instructions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.