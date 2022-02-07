RUSHVILLE - At approximately 8:13 p.m. Saturday, the Rushville Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in an apartment on Main Street in Rushville.
Upon arrival at the scene, units saw smoke coming from a third floor apartment. Rushville Township Volunteer Fire Department and Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department were requested for mutual aid.
Fire units made contact with one subject who was still in an apartment and at that point they left. Fire units were able to put the fire out and contain the fire to one room.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Red Cross was contacted for tenants needing assistance.
Assisting at the scene were Rushville Twp. Vol. Fire, Posey Twp. Fire, Rushville Police Department, Rush County Sheriff’s Department, Cinergy and Vectren.
-Information provided
