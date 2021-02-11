INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis has announced the students who made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.
Students named to the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 hours during a semester and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Area student include:
- Rushville – Cameron Craig, Hannah Hadley and Vanessa Stiers
- Greensburg – Sarah Bohman, Claire Dennett, Kordell Meadows, Lillian Meyer, Kara Muckerheide, Trey Nobbe, Kirk Scott and Maddi Turner
- Batesville – Jacob Christie, Megan Huber, Carly Lents, Rose Meer, Christian Prickel and Angela Weisenbach
- Arlington – Brittani Dicristofolo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.