RUSHVILLE - Rushville Consolidated High School graduate and current University of Indianapolis student Hannah Hadley earned a place on the Dean's list for Semester II, 2020-21.
Students named to the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
Honor Roll students have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours and earned a grade point average of at least 3.4 but less than 3.7. Annual and Semester Honor Rolls and Dean's List encourage scholarship of high quality and give appropriate public acknowledgment to students whose work deserves recognition.
