BATESVILLE – There’s a lot planned at Batesville Memorial Public Library during the next couple of weeks.
Sept. 18 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0 – 3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Miss Sarah will host a 30 minute session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. – Needle Felting Class: a BMPL Adult Program. Register at ebatesville.com/events and learn to make a felted frog. This project is suitable for all levels from beginner to advanced.
Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. – Teen Pet Portraits at BMPL. Bring a picture or a copy of your pet or print out a picture of any animal to use. Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 19 at 10 and 2 a.m., 6 p.m. – Storytime for ages 3 – 6. Join Miss Sarah for a fun 45 minute session at the Batesville Memorial Public Library
Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m. – A Novel Idea Book Club: A BMPL Adult Program led by our Book Guide, Steve Holland. Register at ebatesville.com/events and pick up a copy of the September discussion book, The Devil in the White City, by Erik Larson.
Sept. 20 at 1 p.m. – Shrinking Cup Flower Sculpture for Pre-K – 2nd grade. We will decorate plastic cups and shrink them into flower sculptures. Register at ebatesville.com/events for this Batesville Memorial Public Library Homeschool Program.
Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. – A Novel Idea Book Club: A BMPL Adult Program led by our Book Guide, Steve Holland. Register at ebatesville.com/events and pick up a copy of the September discussion book, The Devil in the White City, by Erik Larson.
Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Thursday Craft: Dotty Book Bag for grades 1 – 6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Make a bag to hold all your library books! Register at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 25 at 10 and 11 a.m. – Mother Goose Toddler Time for ages 0 – 3. Miss Sarah will host a 30 minute session at the Batesville Memorial Public Library designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers.
Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. – Economics: Minimum Wage Laws at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. The payment of wages and salaries has an economic role that goes beyond providing income to individuals. Learn more in this Economics series led by Marc Cerniglia.
Sept. 26 at 10 and 2 a.m., 6 p.m. – Storytime for ages 3 – 6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Join Miss Sarah for a fun 45 minute session.
Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. – Craft and Chat at BMPL. Do you get lonely working on your projects at home? Just want a little company? Join your fellow crafters at the Library for an afternoon of crafting and chatting. Registration at ebatesville.com/events is requested but not required.
Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. – Remember When Storytime: a BMPL Adult Program. Come reminisce with us as we tell stories about times past.
Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. – Thursday Littles Craft: DIY Dreamcatcher for ages 3 – 6 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Make your own Dreamcatcher! This program will also be offered as a Take and Make. Register for your choice at ebatesville.com/events.
Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. – Visit with Nanny the Dog: An all age program! Say Cheese! Come for a photo session at the Batesville Memorial Public Library with Nanny the Dog and you can even read to her if you like! She will be in the Activity Lab in the Children’s Room from 5 to 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.