RUSHVILLE - Upcoming events and special programming at the Rushville Public Library, 130 W. Third Street.
MARCH
Monday, March 6, 6:30 p.m. - Join RPL and Purdue Extension Rush County for "Springing Into 2023" with a Rush County Ag Outlook at the Root Building; 1299 Park Road West, Rushville. Meal provided.
Wednesday, March 8, 7 to 8 p.m. - Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with an authentic Celtic music performance by Emily Ann Thompson at Rushville Public Library. Seating is limited. Sign up online at www.rushvillelibrary.com to reserve your spot.
APRIL
Monday, April 3, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Kids Quest. This program is for children K-6th graders. Join us for games, crafts and snacks. Register online or by calling (765) 932-3496.
Wednesday, April 5, 10 a.m. - Adult Book Club. We are reading Public Enemies by Bryan Burrough.
Friday, April 14, 6 to 9 p.m. - Second annual Murder Mystery Night. Gather up your teams of six to find out if you can solve our cold case mystery. $5 will be charged per participant to cover cost of the program. Appetizers provided. Limited to four groups of six. Win, and get your team name etched onto our plaque showcased in the library.
Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon - Earth Day. The Rushville Parks Department is hosting an Earth Day celebration at Riverside Amphitheater. More details will be posted on the Parks page soon. The hopes are to have a rain barrel workshop, seeds to give away, interactive activities for kids, a recycling display and tree seedlings to give away.
April 23 to 29 - National Library Week. During this special week the library pays an additional $10 toward your annual adult card fee. It's an offer that's for a limited time!
April 6 to May 11, Thursday's only:
Miss Pam's Story Time
9 a.m. - Story Time is for children 3 or 4 years old on Thursday morning.
10 a.m. - Toddler Time is for infants to 2-years old.
Questons: Call the library at (765) 932-3496.
