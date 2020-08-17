RUSHVILLE - Rushville Public Library Director Nicki Kirchoff announced a great deal for book lovers. The RPL will have an outdoor book sale in September in an effort to make room for more books, audiobooks and DVDs.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and 9 a..m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 in the grassy area just north of the Discovery Park at the library.
“It is not just books. We have some equipment and reading rugs as well,” Kirchoff said.
“Whatever you can fit into a bag goes for $1 and you can bring your own back,” Kirchoff added.
Another event starting in September is Sleepytime Storytime.
Kirchoff said this is a perfect way to wind down a day and have a story read to you and your little ones at bed time. The first Sleepytime Storytime is Sept. 8 and times will be posted on the RPL website.
RPL is looking to host an online art exhibit for creative youngsters in grades K through 5.
“We are looking for artists for our online art exhibition in October. You can send scans or pictures of art work to us by Sept. 30 and we will include the name and grade level of the young artists,” Kirchoff said.
As area residents get ready for fall decorating around the house, Kirchoff said the RPL will host a Fall Wreath Making event from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26.
The face-to-face portion will be capped at nine participants and all materials will be supplied. Kirchoff added that if you would rather work from the comfort of your own home, “pick up the materials here at the library and watch the instructional video that will be posted on our website.”
For those wanting just supplies, that is capped at 11 individuals. Call the library at (765) 938-3496 to sign up and select either face-to-face or just supplies.
For more information on events and happenings at the RPL, visit the new website at rushvillelibrary.com.
