CARTHAGE – May will be a busy month for Carthage so mark your calendars.
May 11 the Library Guild will be sponsoring a free presentation by author Sandy Black (“Oh Those Old One Room School Houses and the Children They Taught”) at the Marick Event Center (300 East Street Carthage, IN). A meet and greet, presentation, and book signing with Black will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Ms. Black visited last year and her presentation was highly recommended and enjoyed by all. Since getting involved in our community last year, Black regularly donates a portion of her book sales to the FOC Hidden Gem Scholarship. Presently one $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a Ripley Township graduating senior. It is the hope of those involved to move to two scholarships in the near future.
May 15 the FOC will be sponsoring the Henry Henley 120th Birthday Bash from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will go to support the library and Hidden Gem Scholarship.
Activities include a historical town walk (donation $5), Local Artists Exhibit (with awards) in the Community Center, a free birthday cupcake to the first 85 people and a Bake Sale brought to you by the Homemakers on the Go Club.
Sack lunches will also be available for $5.
For the first time this summer, the FOC will be sponsoring a Farmers/Artisans Market. This will be an ongoing event held in downtown Carthage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of each month May through October ($5 donation per booth). Brochures detailing guidelines for vendors are available at the Rush Co. Health Dept. website. Information is also available on the Future of Carthage Facebook page.
May 21 marks the last Open Music Jam until Fall at the Marick Event Center. If you enjoy signing, playing, or just listening to music, you will want to stop by from 6 to 8 p.m. There is plenty of room to socially distance, enjoy food and drinks, and meet some new friends, it’s free small town fun on a Friday night.
Mark your calendars. Don’t miss these fun events. It won’t really be a party if you are not there to help celebrate.
