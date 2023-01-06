GREENSBURG - The following details special events and programs at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library through the rest of end of January.
Family Winter Reading – Now through February 11.
Adult Winter Reading - Now through February 11.
Family Story Time – Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Toddler Time – Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday, January 10, at 6 p.m. – Name That Tune Music Competition
Thursday, January 12 at 1 p.m. – Coffee, Books and More!
Thursday, January 12 at 5 p.m. – “I Survived” Book Club: I Survived the Hindenburg
Thursday, January 12 at 5 p.m. – Teen Dungeons and Dragons Night
Thursday, January 19 at 5 p.m. – Teen National Popcorn Day
Monday, January 23 at 5:30 p.m. – Teen: Painted Book Edges
Thursday, January 26 at 1 and 5:30 p.m. – Pinterest Project of the Month
Thursday, January 26 at 5 p.m. – Teen Dungeons and Dragons Night
Monday, January 30 at 5: p.m. – Teen: Mug Meals
