RUSHVILLE - The City of Rushville and Rush County Bicentennial Committee are launching a series of historical film showings titled “Throwback Thursday.”
Starting on July 21, the Princess Theater will be opened at 7 p.m. every Thursday for a free film showing and community gathering. This film series will start in late July and will continue through September.
2022 marks the bicentennial year of Rush County. For the past 200 years, citizens of Rush County have taken part in growing the people and community that we live in. This film series will honor the people and places that have made the past 200 years historic.
“This film series is an effort to remember our past and celebrate those that are continuing to make history,” Brian Sheehan, Chairman of the Bicentennial Committee said. “These events will be entirely free to the public and will be riddled with Rush County history and trivia. The intention of the film showings is to be a laidback, fun way to view the history of Rush County.”
Through the generous support of numerous donors, each event will offer a giveaway of some manner, from food to gift cards to door prizes. All the historic films will start at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Princess Theater and each will last roughly one hour. Admission is free with reduced prices for concessions available. The events and their corresponding topics are listed below.
- July 21 – Now Entering Rush County #1: The 2019 WIPB film that discusses the Riverside Park, Arnold Farm, Stellar Designation, Kennedy Covered Bridges, Pioneer Engineers Club, Sergeant Major Bob Brown, Equine Industry, East Hill Cemetery, Vocational Agriculture, and the Durbin Hotel.
- July 28 – Rush County Trivia Night: Jeopardy-style trivia concerning all aspects of Rushville and Rush County history. Attend and watch as Mayor Mike Pavey competes against John Wilson (Rush County Historian) and Lexey Yager (Past City of Rushville Intern)
- August 4 – Rush County in the 1960s Film: See what downtown Rushville looked like in this 1960s videoed tour. Listen in to hear 60s music and see Rush County as it was in the past.
- August 11 – Rush County Trivia Night: Jeopardy-style trivia concerning all aspects of Rushville and Rush County history. Three people will be selected to compete in this trivia competition via a knowledge test.
- August 18 – Now Entering Rush County #2: Part 2 of the 2019 WIPB film that discusses Rush County Art, Basketball, Political Figures, Judge Harcourt, the Courthouse, Jim Scott, the Centennial Celebration, the Historical Society, the Library, Racing, and the Willkie family.
- August 25 – Louis the Greek Film: Watch and learn about the famous Louis the Greek and his candy shop as he makes candy canes and peanut brittle!
- September 1 – Kennedy Covered Bridges Film: Watch to hear the history and heritage of the historic Kennedy Covered bridges.
- September 8 – 1976 Lions State Basketball Finals: Watch and hear the live commentary of the 1976 Lions Basketball team as they compete for the state title.
Follow the City of Rushville and the Rush County Bicentennial Facebook for updates on these events. Please direct all questions about the events to Sheehan at (765) 932-3735.
