GREENSBURG - A female in the custody of the Decatur County Sheriff's Department who escaped from Decatur County Memorial Hospital early Thursday morning has been apprehended, according to information received by the Daily News at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Local authorities were on the lookout for inmate April Nicole Day, 20, who escaped from custody at approximately 5:40 a.m. Thursday.
No additional information on her apprehension has been made available.
