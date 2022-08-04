GREENSBURG - More than two dozen dead animals and hundreds more that were severely distressed were discovered Wednesday on a property located in northeast Decatur County.
According to the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, Deputy Patrick Richards assisted with a civil standby/court ordered repossession in the 4900 block of E. CR 280 N.
When Richards arrived, he observed multiple neglected animals including several dying and/or deceased animals in various locations on the property.
Richards contacted the Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office and requested a search warrant for the property. The warrant was granted and signed by Decatur County Superior Court Judge Matthew Bailey.
During the execution of the search warrant, approximately 318 live animals were removed from the property, 24 animals were deceased upon arrival, and 23 were euthanized on the scene.
Numerous animals were also located on the main floor of the residence and in the attached garage.
The malnourished animals were without food and had very little available water.
The address of the property involved was not specified in the DCSD release; however, the department's incident report indicates that at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, an animal complaint was reported at 4910 E 280 N. Tax records publicly available on Beacon indicate this property is owned by James E. Hamilton. It was not known at the time of this writing if Hamilton resided at the address.
Deputy Richards was assisted by other officers from the DCSD, the Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMA, the Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County/Greensburg Animal Control, and Decatur County Board of Health.
Also assisting with the care, feeding and moving the animals were Triple-R Equine Rescue including their multiple volunteers, the Metz Brothers Farm, soy processors, Standard Fertilizer, and the Mike Colson family. Several community members also offered resources to assist the animals in need.
Criminal charges are currently pending.
The Daily News will have updates on this story as new information becomes available.
