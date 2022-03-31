RUSHVILLE – At the last Community Based Action Planning (CBAP) “all projects” meeting hosted by the Rush County Community Foundation (RCCF), 28 people showed up. They are working together to lead and make positive change in Rush County. There were some of the familiar faces that you’d expect. But there were new ones, too, and that’s what makes this process different and exciting.
Here are the latest projects updates:
- Mental Health: This group is focusing on support for 7th and 8th grade students. They have connected with Brittnee Odum, a local recovery specialist, and want to establish resources for peer-to-peer mentoring for adults.
- Post-Secondary Education/Training: This group reported that the Rush County Economic and Community Development Corporation (ECDC) has established a new Workforce Development position.
- Internet Access: This group has put out a request for proposals to internet providers to help determine local funding needs. This information will help determine budgets for state and/or federal funding. They announced the free Tech Fest event to be held on April 30 at the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County.
- Parks Programming: This group is looking to add a part-time staff position to focus on natural areas and programming. They are currently reaching out to sources for funding.
- Tourism: This group has identified three areas to begin promoting – agriculture/rural life, historical places/bridges, and arts/artisans. They are looking for a web designer.
- Downtown Beautification: This group has begun distributing applications to downtown merchants for micro grants up to $1,000 to make street view improvements.
- Local Pride: This group continues to explore options for “Welcome to Rush County” gateway signs. They are partnering with the Tourism group to create hardcopy and digital maps for points of interest.
These projects are all vital and support some of the needs identified by the community. A bonus to this process is the pipeline of information that’s beginning to flow. There is an overall greater awareness of work being doing by various groups. New connections are forming, and the spirit of collaboration is growing.
Facilitator, Michael Fortunato, left the group with some thoughts, “What keeps coming to mind is this idea of commitment. Committing to an idea, to yourself. Committing to your goals and your community. Rush County gets an A+. You’re showing up. You’re doing the stuff. You’re making it happen. You’re growing the circle and you keep it rolling. I am so truly impressed with the progress you’re making. I’m proud of what this community is doing. Way to show them how it’s done.”
It’s never too late to add your commitment to your community. Part of the beauty of the CBAP process is its flexibility. People can come and go as they please and switch groups at any time.
Want to get involved? Send your contact info to info@rushcountyfoundation.org or (765) 938-1177. Join us for the next “all projects” meeting at 11:15 a.m. April 12 at Rushville’s City Center. Be a part of Rush County’s people-powered force for good – CBAP.
