The Rushville Parks Department announced the city parks will be reopened on Tuesday, May 26. All facilities, restrooms and playground equipment will be ready for use.
Social distancing guidelines should still be followed. Members of the department will be using a sanitizing spray to clean the playground equipment on a regular basis.
Other news announced by the Parks Department:
- North Memorial Park will have the new adult/child share swing set. This swing set is where the pirate ship used to be across from the Police Department.
- Booker T. Washington Community Center will have a new swing set installed with two regular swings and an infant/toddler swing.
- Willkie Park downtown will be turned into a green space with tables and benches. The Parks Department is asking for ideas on a permanent plan for the downtown space.
- The Labyrinth blocks will be installed at Carol Jenkins-Davis Community Park.
- Downtown flower pots have been placed downtown.
- The fitness equipment for South Veterans Memorial Park will be delivered in the next several weeks.
- Trees have been added to the disc golf course at the Riverside Park Amphitheater.
