RUSHVILLE - The Indiana State Police has released additional information regarding the murder/officer-involved shooting incidents which took place overnight in Henry and Rush Counties. Due to the nexus of the two crimes, the Indiana State Police has assumed the lead on both crime scenes.
The murder suspect, who later died as a result of an officer-involved shooting in Rushville, has been identified as Benjamin Petry, 34, with a last known address in North Vernon, Indiana.
The Kennard murder victim has been identified as Ivan Wade Flowers, 65, of Kennard, Indiana.
The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. However, investigators learned Petry and Flowers were acquaintances and the shooting is not considered to be a random act of violence.
Original release appears below
The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting which took place late Monday night/early Tuesday morning in Rushville. The request came from Rushville Police Chief Craig Tucker.
The investigation is also believed to be connected to a second shooting incident which took place earlier in the evening in the town of Kennard in rural Henry County. The Indiana State Police is assisting the Henry County Major Investigations Team consisting of the Henry County Sheriff's Department, New Castle Police Department and the Henry County Prosecutor's Office.
The joint investigation has preliminarily revealed that at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday, Henry County 911 received calls reporting a shooting which took place at 2411 S. Kennard Road in Kennard, Indiana.
Investigators learned the homeowner awakened to a knock at the door of the residence. Upon opening the door, he was shot and killed by a male subject, who fled the scene.
Investigators developed a suspect and subsequently advised surrounding police agencies in hopes the suspect would be located.
Later in the early morning hours, officers from the Rushville Police Department located a vehicle matching that of the suspect traveling south on Ind. 3 in northern Rush County. Officers followed the vehicle as it turned in to the Speedway gas station at 1877 N. Main Street, Rushville.
The driver exited the vehicle and entered the store. A short time later, he exited the store and encountered two officers who had taken a position of cover and began giving him loud verbal commands.
The suspect failed to follow orders and reached for a holster, drew a handgun, and pointed it at the officers. Two officers fired their department issued weapons, striking the suspect an undetermined number of times.
Officers immediately began administering first aid until medics arrived and were able to take over.
Life saving measures were unsuccessful and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Rush County Coroner. Neither police officer sustained injuries during the altercation.
Per department policy, each officer has been put on paid administrative leave.
The names of the suspect and officers will be released in a subsequent news release once all notifications have been made.
At the conclusion of the investigation, all information will be turned over to the Rush County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Investigators have determined there is no longer any threat to the public as the deceased suspect was the sole suspect in both incidents.
-Information provided
