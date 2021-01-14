BATESVILLE - Currently all available appointment slots at Margaret Mary Health's (MMH) COVID-19 vaccine clinics are full.
MMH is actively working with the Indiana State Department of Health to open up additional dates and times for our community members age 70+ to schedule their vaccine.
Please be patient and understand as soon as these additional appointment times for scheduling become available on ourshot.in.gov we will let you know.
- Information provided by Margaret Mary Health
