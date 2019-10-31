The "semi-lockout" at North Decatur has been lifted, as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Decatur County Sheriff's Office. (See below for original announcement.)
The following email was sent to the Daily News by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department at 10:55 a.m. Thursday:
Decatur County Community Schools has announced a “semi-lockout” at North Decatur Elementary and North Decatur Junior-Senior High School. Decatur County school administrators have been made aware of a possible safety situation and have taken proactive measures to ensure student and staff safety. Until further notice, only persons with official business at the schools will be allowed access. School staff will require a driver’s license, as proof of identity, to enter the buildings. School is proceeding as normal with no interruptions to the school day.
If you have any questions about this particular matter, please contact Decatur County Community Schools (not the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office or Decatur County Communications). Decatur County Community Schools has posted this information on their Facebook page.
