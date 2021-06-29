COLUMBUS - The investigation into the officer involved shooting early Sunday morning continues; however, investigators have released the following information.
Early Sunday morning Sergeant Lukas Nibarger, a seven-year veteran with the Columbus Police Department, responded to a residence in the 3000 block of Grove Parkway to investigate a suspicious person on the property.
Upon arriving at the residence, he encountered a man later identified as Jacob Dale Rice, 38, Columbus.
Rice ignored the officers verbal commands and attempted to flee on foot. Sgt. Nibarger chased Rice into the back yard of the residence where he again gave verbal commands in an attempt to detain Rice.
Investigators believe Rice fired one round from a firearm towards Sgt. Nibarger. Sgt. Nibarger was not struck and was able to return fire with his department issued handgun, striking Rice one time.
Sgt. Nibarger called for an ambulance, which arrived within minutes and was able to provide medical attention to Rice. Rice was transported to the Columbus Municipal Airport where a medical helicopter was waiting to transport him to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Rice remains in the hospital and is still listed as being in critical condition.
The investigation revealed Rice had stolen the firearm used in the shooting from a car in the Columbus area before his interaction with Sgt. Nibarger. Investigators do not believe Rice was able to make entry into the residence before being confronted by Sgt. Nibarger.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The Indiana State Police will forward their report to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor when completed.
