GREENSBURG - The following is an update issued late Tuesday morning by Mayor Joshua Marsh's office regarding the Boil Water Advisory issued Monday morning.
"The teams from across the state have been working to fix the issue since 10 a.m. this morning. We have currently repaired the pipe and started to recharge the whole system. It will take a few hours to regain pressure. The water will then be tested and sent to IDEM (Indiana Department of Environmental Management) for analysis. It is our intention to provide an estimated expiration time for the Boil Water Advisory on Tuesday. The return of pressure will not remove the need to boil water. THE BOIL ORDER HAS NOT BEEN LIFTED. ... Thank you for your patience as we all work to recover quickly."
