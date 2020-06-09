RUSHVILLE — Rushville Parks Director Dan Burklow recently released information concerning the city parks.
The parks are open and the department staff has been working to get everything back in working order.
Two new items have arrived for local residents. The labyrinth has been delivered and the department hopes to have it installed at Carol Jenkins-Davis Community Park this month. The second item is the fitness equipment and it is to be installed this month as well.
For those that want to or have been enjoying the disc golf course at the amphitheater, a bridge has been built by volunteers to help players get from Hole 10 to 11.
As downtown visitors walk the sidewalks, the flowers along Main Street are blooming and that is thanks to the work of Rita Kaster, who is helping out the department.
