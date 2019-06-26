Update on Veterans Way project

GREENSBURG – It was announced earlier this month the Edgewater Apartments leasing office would be demolished to make room for the second phase of the Veterans Way project.
The second phase will eventually run from Smith Road to the intersection of Ind. 3 and Lincoln Street.
The Veterans Way project as a whole is intended to connect U.S. 421 to Ind. 3 to enhance commercial prospects in Greensburg, city officials have said.
The first phase, which is complete, included the construction of the memorial in honor of veterans and the roundabouts that connect Veterans and Memorial Way.
“The plan is to have it [the building removal] completed by the end of summer,” Greensburg City Engineer Ron May said.
The Redevelopment Commission has already unanimously approved up to $15,000 in spending out of the Veterans Way bond to demolish the apartment complex leasing office.
The city is also working with one last property owner in regards to right of way acquisition. The piece of property will make room for the road.
Right of way acquisition refers to when the city purchases a piece of land from a current landowner.
May said this last piece of property is the final stage of their right of way acquisition phase and they will then be able to move forward.
“It’s [right of way acquisition] still being worked on,” May said. “Once that is done, we will be waiting on federal funding.”
Other Veterans Way news from 2019
May previously said they missed their ready-for-contract date for the May letting earlier this year. Bid letting pertains to contractors bidding their prices for the project, which takes place right before any construction begins.
May told the Redevelopment Commission earlier this year the Indiana Department of Transportation told the city there is no money left for Fiscal Year 2019, which starts July of this year and runs through June of next year.
The city engineer indicated monies are anticipated to be ready for July of next year, so construction on phase two is now anticipated to begin roughly a year from now.
May has explained in the past it takes six weeks following the contract bid letting to have the notice to proceed, and construction could then begin in August or September 2020.
While the project could potentially be completed in 2021, May has said in the past it could run into 2022.
