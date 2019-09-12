Update provided on DCCS renovations

DECATUR COUNTY – An update was given earlier this week on the district-wide renovations underway at Decatur County Community Schools.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the majority of the renovation work has addressed electrical matters, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) and plumbing.
Additionally, the project included replacing flooring where needed. It has been reported that somewhere between 80 to 90 percent of the flooring throughout the district needed replaced. The same applies to ceiling tiles, LED lights and painting.
The renovation of tracks at North Decatur Jr./Sr. High School and South Decatur Jr./Sr. High School are also part of the project
As for the cost of the planned work, they are capped at a maximum of $5 million per school and cannot exceed that number.
“We’re making a lot of progress,” Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns said. “Bathrooms are starting to be completed on the north end of the district, the main bathroom at the elementary. The bathroom updates are at the elementary. The high schools didn’t have anything major done to the bathrooms. South Elementary is a little further behind, but they started making a little progress today (Sept. 11) with some big steps getting some tile in. That’s the big piece is the inconvenience of moving students all around the building because you have two bathrooms operating instead of three.”
Burns said the delay for the South Decatur bathrooms is due to backorders for tile.
Additionally, Burns said HVAC will hopefully soon be up and operational in both high school gymnasiums. Burns noted that neither high school has ever had air-conditioning in the gymnasium, which will soon be a thing of the past.
Aside from the high school gymnasiums, HVAC is operational in all four buildings.
Burns said the majority of the renovation process for the electrical, floors and ceiling portions is done.
“Hopefully in the next month we’ll start punch list items,” Burns said. “Except for the bathrooms, that’s where we’re trending right now. We’re just hopeful they keep making some progress and they keep going at it.”
Substantial completion is still set for Dec. 27. The contractor, Runnebohm Construction, then has 30 days to complete punch list items. Burns said the hope is to begin punch list items before that date.
The punch list portion of the projects is essentially the proofing process to make sure everything is as it should be.
“It [the work underway] was absolutely needed for the safety and security of all students and staff,” Burns said. “It’s taken a little longer than we wanted, but it is neat ... seeing things completed.”
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
