GREENSBURG – An update on the new water plant was provided to members of the Greensburg Water Board earlier this week.
HNTB Engineer Darren Burkhart gave the board a synopsis of what is currently going on at the site.
“They’re still moving along; the weather hasn’t slowed them down a whole lot,” Burkhart said.
Burkhart said in the last month, masons have moved in and have started laying concrete block for partition walls in the clear well, and have also started laying block for the pump and electrical building.
Burkhart also said a structure will be used for heating that will allow them to work on the pump and electrical building and other portions of the water plant throughout the winter.
“With that being said, the masons should be able to work through the winter, unless it gets really like below 20 [degrees],” Burkhart said. “As long as it’s normal winter temperatures, they have a heavy duty plastic.”
Burkhart also said he expects the final perimeter concrete slab to be ready within the next two to three weeks.
“It’s starting to shape up a little bit here,” Burkhart said. “Once we get some of this masonry work, you can actually see what one of the buildings is going to look like. It’ll start to shape up a little better.”
The clarifiers, which will come later, is the last big concrete structure to be worked on, according to Burkhart.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the project involves building new facilities on existing and adjacent land along with reusing existing and serviceable facilities. A new pump and filters along with a building for chemical storage are part of the plan as well.
The project’s financing will be funded through an SRF loan, which is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency; however, water users will be responsible for the repayment through a phased rate increase similar to the one passed for sewer rates in the city just a couple years ago.
The city closed on the SRF loan in June.
It’s been stated at previous city meetings the average local water rate is $24.52 per month based on 533 cubic feet.
In order to pay back the loan, water rates will gradually increase over three different phases. Based on those averages, water rates will increase by $3.24 (13 percent) during the first phase in 2019, by $2.86 (10 percent) during the second phase in 2020 and by $2.07 (seven percent) during the third phase in 2021.
By the end of the three phases, the average water rate will have increased by $8.17. The average monthly water rate will be $32.69 by 2021.
This will not affect sewer rates.
It’s been previously stated that substantial completion is expected to occur May 28, 2021, substantial completion for other work would be Dec. 24, 2021 and final completion would be Jan. 24, 2022.
The contract for the project was awarded to F.A. Wilhelm Construction, who bid $19,987,000 on the project earlier this year.
This is an ongoing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
