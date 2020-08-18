Update: The Silver Alert detailed below has been cancelled. For more information contact the Decatur County Sheriff's Department at 812-222-4911.
DECATUR COUNTY - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shaelie Lynn Stephens, 15 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red hoodie and ripped jeans.
She may be in the company of two white males late teens or early 20s and possibly in a late model white Chevrolet Cavalier.
Shaelie was last seen on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 01:01 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical attention.
If you have any information on Shaelie Lynn Stephens, contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.
