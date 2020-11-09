(Editor's note: Wednesday's Veterans Day parade in Greensburg is still on. The following guidelines should be followed. The parade is following a motorcade format; all participants and observers should remain in their vehicles. There is to be no walking along the parade route. Observers are encouraged to park somewhere along the parade route and watch from the comfort of their vehicle. Social gatherings along the way are prohibited. Participating veterans should arrive at the staging area between 4 and 5 p.m. and remain in their vehicle unless otherwise directed.)
GREENSBURG - Plans for a local Veterans Day parade, scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, were recently announced and event organizers stressed the importance of COVID-19 mitigation measures such as wearing a mask and social distancing.
Lineup is from 4 to 4:45 p.m. on Broadway Street in front of Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home. Those involved will then turn left on Washington Street and progress to the south side of the Greensburg Square and the Veterans Memorial there.
Familes with loved ones currently deployed are invited to park along the parade route and adorn their vehicles with yellow ribbons.
"Veterans Day is about the living veterans, not our dead, since Memorial Day is when we honor our dead," said parade organizer Leslie Thackery. "We really want this to become an important event to our Greensburg families. If someone is a veteran, we invite them to participate in the parade so we can show them our appreciation."
Very few living have had to celebrate a Veterans Day during a pandemic, and Thackery addressed that.
"This is an important day, and if people practice safe distancing and mask wearing while they participate that will make it safe for all of us to participate."
Community members are urged to attend the parade and remain in their cars.
"There should be plenty of parking spaces along the route on Broadway, Washington and Franklin, as well as along the Memorial on Main. We urge folks to park and then stand outside their cars in their masks. This should mitigate the risk, but wearing face masks and avoiding large groups is very important," Thackery said.
Veterans who would like to participate in the parade but not the ceremony may leave the parade at the intersection of Main and Franklin streets.
"We would love to have an outpouring of support from the community this year. I would love to see those streets lined with cars and people social distancing," said Thackery. "Saying thank you to those who've given us their service is so important. And even though the COVID-19 numbers right now are getting scary again, people in this community can still socially distance and lend their support."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.