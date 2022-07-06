DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews have delayed the closure of U.S. 421 (Ireland Street) in Greensburg to next Monday, July 11, due to predicted weather this week. The road was originally scheduled to close July 5 for deep patching operations.
Starting as early as next Monday, the road will close between Washington Street and Ind. 46 (Main Street) for up to five days.
Traffic will be routed along Ind. 46 and Ind. 3 during the closure. Motorists may experience signal delays at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Ind. 46 due to milling affecting signal loops.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active work zones.
All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
