421 closure
Graphic provided

DECATUR COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews have delayed the closure of U.S. 421 (Ireland Street) in Greensburg to next Monday, July 11, due to predicted weather this week. The road was originally scheduled to close July 5 for deep patching operations.

Starting as early as next Monday, the road will close between Washington Street and Ind. 46 (Main Street) for up to five days.

Traffic will be routed along Ind. 46 and Ind. 3 during the closure. Motorists may experience signal delays at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Ind. 46 due to milling affecting signal loops.

INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions, and consider worker safety when traveling through active work zones.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

Stay Informed

Motorists in Southeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTSoutheast

Twitter: @INDOTSoutheast

TrafficWise: 511in.org

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android

- Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you