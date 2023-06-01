RUSHVILLE - Microsoft 365 is available as both a free and paid subscription-based service that provides access to the latest versions of the Microsoft Office apps including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. It also includes several other cloud-based services like OneDrive, Teams, and OneNote.
To use the free version Microsoft 365, all you need is a Microsoft account such as Hotmail or Outlook. With the free version of Office 365, Microsoft provides 5 gigabytes of cloud-based storage (OneDrive) for files, photos, and other uses.
This free version of Microsoft Office is cloud-based (which means you don’t have to install any software on your computer), so this version of Office will run on any type of computer (Windows, Mac or Chromebook). If you don’t have an internet-ready computer, The Open Resource has free refurbished Chromebook laptops available if you attend their monthly Chromebook Workshop thanks to a grant from the Rush County Community Foundation.
The free version of Microsoft 365 is a great option for individuals and businesses of all sizes, as it provides a comprehensive set of tools that can help you be more productive and collaborative. It is also a good choice for anyone who wants to use the latest version of Microsoft Office.
There are many reasons why you should learn Office 365. Here are a few of the most important ones:
Office 365 is widely used in the workplace and is the most popular productivity suite in the world. It is used by businesses of all sizes. This means that if you learn to use Office 365, you will be able to use the same tools that your colleagues and clients use.
It is versatile and powerful. Office 365 includes a wide range of applications that can be used for a variety of tasks, from word processing and spreadsheet creation to email and presentation creation. This makes it a valuable tool for both personal and professional use.
It is constantly being updated. Microsoft is constantly adding new features and functionality to Office 365, which means that you can be sure that you are always using the latest and greatest tools.
It is easy to learn. Office 365 is designed to be user-friendly, even for people who are not familiar with computers. This means that you can learn how to use it quickly and easily.
If you are looking for a powerful and versatile productivity suite that is widely used in the workplace, then Office 365 is the perfect choice for you. Learning how to use Office 365 can help you to improve your productivity, collaborate more effectively with others, and may be help you to enhance your job prospects by making you a more marketable candidate.
Many employers now require their employees to have proficiency in Office 365, so learning these skills can give you a competitive edge in the job market.
If you want to learn more about Office 365, stop by The Open Resource and talk to a Digital Navigator or attend one of the Office 365 workshops.
The Open Resource’s free June refurbished Chromebook laptop workshop are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 5 at 103 N. Main Street in Rushville. To register, leave your name and phone number on their workshop registration voice mail at 765-251-8048.
This community service is supported by a grant from The Rush County Community Foundation to promote digital inclusion.
