BATESVILLE – If you’re looking for a job with the U.S. Postal Service and live in the Batesville area, you’ll be interested to know that USPS is hosting a job fair from 3 to 8 p.m. today, at Batesville Public Library, 131 North Walnut Street.
All COVID safety guidelines will be observed including face coverings and social distancing.
The Postal Service currently has vacancies for city carrier assistants ($18.51 per hour), rural carrier associates, ($19.06 per hour), and assistant rural carriers ($19.06 per hour).
For letter-carrying positions, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger in the U.S.
Rural carrier positions may require the use of applicant’s own personal vehicle which must be suitable for use. Rural carrier associates must be available to work on an as-needed basis.
Most non-career positions have possible career tracks with great health and retirement benefits.
Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.
Attendees may bring their own laptops or devices loaded with their own Wi-Fi or hot spot (Internet service not provided by Postal Service). We will assist as much as possible with creating a candidate profile and searching for vacancies.
As part of our 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. The Postal Service offers competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.
Those interested in USPS jobs but who cannot attend the Job Fair can find information online at Careers – About.usps.com. After completing the online application, click the Save tab, and electronically submit the online job application.
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and pass a background investigation and medical assessment.
The Postal Service encourages applicants to check its website regularly for updated openings and information.
