BATESVILLE – The Postal Service in Batesville is hosting a Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Batesville Memorial Public Library, 131 N Walnut Street.
The USPS is looking to fill immediate openings for Rural Carrier Associates at $19.06 per hour, Assistant Rural Carrier at $19.06 per hour, and City Carrier Assistant at $18.51 per hour.
The Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce as outlined in their Delivering for America plan. Competitive wages and benefits, career advancement opportunities, robust training and on-the-job support are the selling points of working for the USPS. There are seasonal, part-time, or full-time opportunities available.
To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.
Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.
