BATESVILLE — The Utilities Service Board has yet to change utility billing policies when repairs are needed in certain situations.
Last week, Batesville City Council members discussed putting a council member on the board so that at least one member of the Utilities Service Board would be an elected official obligated to answer to constituents. Currently, none of the Utilities Service Board members are elected; they are appointed.
“No one on that Utilities Service Board is a member that they [taxpayers] vote for,” councilman Tracy Rohlfing said at last week’s council meeting. “I just think maybe we ought to consider these appointments being among ourselves.”
Rohlfing attended November’s Utilities Service Board meeting a few weeks after Char Dallas aired complaints about a Batesville Water & Gas Utility repair bill.
Rohlfing’s concern is that the general public is unaware of a practice that could result in a large and unexpected bill.
The initial concerns were raised after the water company was informed of a leak near the road outside Dallas’s home. They instructed Dallas to hire a contractor for the repair within 48 hours. The contractor did not agree to fix the leak because it was under the road and notified her that the bill would be over $4,000 if he completed the work.
Dallas waited, and the water company fixed the line about three weeks after their initial notice. They then sent Dallas a bill for about $950.
After bringing her grievance to the common council, Dallas went to the Utilities Service Board meeting as the council had instructed.
There, she and her husband reiterated their case with a primary focus on the fact that because their house is located across the street from the water main, they are held responsible for work under the street. They believe this is unfair.
The solution offered was to change the utility policy that holds private citizens responsible for the laterals running under roads to connect homeowner’s water lines to the city’s water main. A suggested amendment would make the water company responsible for the laterals.
After being asked by the Utilities Service Board to present a possible change at their November 23 meeting, the water and gas utility managers were unable to provide a potential policy amendment on December 29. The change may be provided at their next meeting on January 27.
Until then, Rohlfing asked at last week’s council meeting about the efficacy and ethics around putting a council member on the Utilities Service Board. One concern voiced is that doing so would create two paid positions for the council member who sits on two boards since that person is paid for both. Rohlfing asked if it would be possible to forgo the second position’s pay in order to have an elected official on the board.
The consensus at the end of the meeting was that it may be permissible to place a sitting council member on boards like the Utilities Service Board. The members agreed to track down the ordinances surrounding this particular issue. Until then, Mayor Bettice encouraged council members to attend the public meetings of any boards which concerned them.
“You have to be somewhat careful if you’re going to appoint people to boards and then when they make a decision that you’re unhappy with, you decide to overstep them,” Mayor Bettice said. “There is a certain amount of give and take and a certain amount of understanding. You have appoint people who you think are qualified people and give them some latitude to do their job. But if there’s something egregious that happens, obviously then you have to do what you need to do to change the board. I think you have to be somewhat careful that you’re not micromanaging the board so that they can’t do their jobs.”
Josie Clark: josie.clark@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0873
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.