UTV ordinance passes first reading

GREENSBURG — In addition to the firework ordinance, Greensburg Police Department Chief Brendan Bridges recently brought another ordinance to the Greensburg City Council focusing on allowing certain UTV side by side vehicle usage on Greensburg roadways.
The ordinance would authorize a local highway department to allow UTV side by side vehicles to operate on city streets, pursuant to limits imposed by state law.
“The UTV policy was drafted at the request of the city council because they had been receiving calls from the public requesting this be brought up,” Bridges said.
All applicable state traffic and other laws, including but not limited to the following will remain in full force and effect and abiding by such laws shall remain in the operator’s sole responsibility, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance would allow UTV side by side vehicles to operate on the streets of Greensburg, excluding state highways, subject to the conditions set forth in the ordinance. Golf carts and four-wheelers are not allowed on the streets of Greensburg, the ordinance says.
The ordinance also says UTV side by side vehicles must be registered at least every two years with the city of Greensburg by the Greensburg Police Department to operate on the city streets. In order to register, each operator must present a VIN number, the make and model number of the UTV side by side vehicle, proof of address and contact phone number, proof of insurance, proof of registration through the Department of Natural Resources, and pay a processing fee in the sum of $10.
The registration sticker provided by the Greensburg Police Department shall be displayed prominently on the rear of the vehicle at all times while on the city streets.
UTV operators must have proof of valid insurance covering his or her vehicle in an amount greater than or equal to the Indiana state automotive insurance minimums set forth when operated on city streets.
UTV operators on city streets must comply with the following:
• Must be 18 years of age or older
• No passengers are permitted on a single seat UTV. Passengers on all other UTV vehicles are limited to the number of passenger seats on the vehicle
• UTV vehicles must have working turn signals, two operating headlights, and one tail brake light when in operation on city streets
• No UTV side by side vehicles are permitted on city streets from midnight to 6 a.m.
• UTVs must travel single-file on city streets
The ordinance says failure to abide by these conditions will result in a $100 fine for the first violation, $250 and a 60-day suspension from using UTV side by side vehicles on city streets for the second violation, and $500 and a lifetime suspension for third and subsequent violations.
Also, any conviction for criminal trespassing using a UTV side by side vehicle subsequent to the passage of the ordinance will result in automatic lifetime suspension from the operation of UTV side by side vehicles on city streets.
Those who violate a 60-day suspension or lifetime suspension would be fined $1,000 for each offense.
Fines up to $250 may be paid through the Greensburg city-clerk treasurer, or may be contested in court, according to the ordinance. Court costs, as set by the state schedule, will apply to all cases contested in court.
One item that is not on the UTV policy is that anyone under the age of 18 that is in the UTV has to have a helmet on, according to Bridges.
“This is state law,” Bridges said.
Bridges said those who have concerns or are in favor of the ordinance are encouraged to contact their city council members.
The ordinance was approved on first reading but would not go into effect until passed on second reading, which is expected to occur at the January city council meeting.
