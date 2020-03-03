UTV ordinance passes second reading

GREENSBURG — The city’s UTV ordinance officially passed second reading during Monday’s Greensburg City Council meeting.
The ordinance is now in effect following its unanimous passage.
“We probably will not be registering any of these until at least April,” Greensburg Police Chief Brendan Bridges said. “By the time we can get the plates in and everything, so we’re probably not going to actually be able to start registering until April.”
Ordinance information
The ordinance will authorize a local highway department to allow UTV side-by-side vehicles to operate on city streets, pursuant to limits imposed by state law.
All applicable state traffic and other laws, including but not limited to the following, will remain in full force and effect and abiding by such laws shall remain the operator’s sole responsibility, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance will allow UTV side-by-side vehicles to operate on the streets of Greensburg, excluding state highways, subject to the conditions set forth in the ordinance. Golf carts and four-wheelers are not allowed on the streets of Greensburg, the ordinance states.
The ordinance also says UTV side-by-side vehicles must be registered at least every two years with the city of Greensburg by the Greensburg Police Department to operate on the city streets. In order to register, each operator must present a VIN number, the make and model number of the UTV side-by-side vehicle, proof of address, a contact phone number, proof of insurance, and proof of registration through the Department of Natural Resources.
The registration sticker provided by the Greensburg Police Department shall be displayed prominently on the rear of the vehicle at all times while on city streets.
UTV operators must have proof of valid insurance covering his or her vehicle in an amount greater than or equal to the Indiana state automotive insurance minimums set forth when operated on city streets.
UTV operators on city streets must comply with the following:
• Must be 18 years of age or older
• No passengers are permitted on a single seat UTV. Passengers on all other UTV vehicles are limited to the number of passenger seats on the vehicle
• UTV vehicles must have working turn signals, two operating headlights, and one tail brake light when in operation on city streets
• No UTV side-by-side vehicles are permitted on city streets from midnight to 6 a.m.
• UTVs must travel single-file on city streets
The ordinance says failure to abide by these conditions will result in a $100 fine for the first violation, $250 and a 60-day suspension from using UTV side-by-side vehicles on city streets for the second violation, and $500 and a lifetime suspension for third and subsequent violations.
Also, the ordinance says any conviction for criminal trespassing using a UTV side-by-side vehicle subsequent to the passage of the ordinance will result in automatic lifetime suspension from the operation of UTV side-by-side vehicles on city streets. Those who violate a 60-day suspension or lifetime suspension would be fined $1,000 for each offense.
Fines up to $250 may be paid through the Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer or may be contested in court, according to the ordinance. Court costs, as set by the state schedule, will apply to all cases contested in court.
One item that is not in the UTV policy is that anyone under the age of 18 that is in the UTV has to have a helmet on, according to Bridges. The police chief said that is state law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.