DECATUR COUNTY - South Decatur High School is hosting a Mobile Vaccination Clinic in partnership with the Indiana Immunization Coalition from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
To participate in the immunization clinic, attendees must complete the consent and questionnaire form online at https://patients.vaxcare.com/registration with the code IN65492 and select South Decatur from the drop-down menu as the site location.
All forms must be completed and received no later than 24 hours prior to the start of the clinic in order to participate.
Childhood vaccines that may be administered include D-tap, T-dap, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Polio, Influenza, MMR, Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Meningococcal and Varicella.
Adult immunizations will also be available including Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HPV, Influenza and Pneumonia.
There is no cost for the vaccines regardless if insured or uninsured.
The Indiana Immunization Coalition will vaccinate students with all ACIP recommended vaccines unless they are contacted for specific vaccine refusal 48 hours prior to the clinic via e-mail at clinic@vaccincateindiana.org or 317-628-7116.
Questions? Call or text (317) 628-7116.
