GREENSBURG — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Greensburg and surrounding areas, Decatur County Memorial Hospital has several vaccination sites available.
DCMH’s Vaccination Clinic is located at 720 N. Lincoln Street (Door 7) at the hospital. Appointments are preferred; but walk-ins are welcome. Call to schedule an appointment at (812) 222-0422.
Hours at the DCMH Vaccination Clinic:
Monday: 1 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DCMH Immunization Clinic is located at 955 N. Michigan Avenue (in the Medical Arts Plaza). Appointments are preferred; but walk-ins are welcome. Call to schedule an appointment at (812) 222-0422.
Hours at the DCMH Immunization Clinic:
Tuesday: 1 to 6 p.m.
Thursday: 1 to 6 p.m.
Additionally, Cancer Care & Infusion Services patients are able to receive a vaccine with their scheduled appointment.
Most recently, the FDA has provided full approval (moving it from emergency authorization status) to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 and older. Vaccination for teens 12 to 15 years of age remain under emergency authorization.
The Indiana State Department of Health, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, recommends that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised – and who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because they are more at risk of serious, prolonged illness – receive an additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
This additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine should be given at least 28 days after a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Individuals should talk to their healthcare provider about their medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them. A physician’s order is not necessary to receive a third dose, but the vaccination provider may ask for confirmation of eligibility.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services made a statement on August 18 that Pfizer and Moderna booster shots would be available beginning next month. The Indiana Department of Health is awaiting additional guidance and preparing to administer any approved booster dose as recommended:
• It is concluded that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.
• A plan to begin offering these booster shots this fall is being developed subject to FDA evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
• Booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose.
• At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination roll out will likely be eligible for a booster.
• It is also anticipated that booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine with more data coming soon.
To read the entire press release, visit https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s0818-covid-19-booster-shots.html.
If an individual needs to be tested for COVID, he/she can:
• Get an order from their provider
• Call (812) 222-DOCS to speak to a triage nurse who will schedule a COVID test
• Schedule through the Decatur County Health Department at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/Home/LocationSelection or by calling (765) 570-3153
As of last week, the Delta variant was responsible for 82.6% of samples tested this month, according to state data. Area health officials from both Decatur County Memorial Hospital and the Decatur County Health Department are encouraging residents to protect themselves from an increasingly contagious virus by obtaining a vaccination and wearing a mask when indoors.
Information provided
