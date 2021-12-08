RUSHVILLE - The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for ages 5-years and older. Boosters at this time are for 18-years and older. Use ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to make an appointment.

The following are the sites that the Covid Vaccine is available in Rushville:

Rush County Health Department

  • Courthouse, Room 5, call (765) 932-3103 for an appointment. Zotec is not used.
  • Moderna - 2 doses 28 days apart, 18 years and older
  • Booster six months after second dose
  • Pediatric Pfizer - ages 5-11 years old, 21 days apart
  • No information on boosters yet.

Rushville Pharmacy

  • 302 N Main, Rushville
  • (765) 932-3328
  • 18 years and older
  • Johnson & Johnson-1 dose only, Booster dose 2 months after first dose
  • Moderna - 2 doses 28 days apart, Booster dose six months after second dose.

Rush Memorial Covid Clinic

  • 157 W Foster Heights, Rushville
  • 765-932-7529
  • Pfizer - 2 doses that are given 21 days apart, 12 years and older.
  • Booster dose given six months after second dose.
  • Pediatric Pfizer - ages 5-11 years old, 2 doses 21 days apart. No information on booster doses yet.
  • Covid testing available.

Kroger Pharmacy

  • You must call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an appointment.
  • 202 N Main, Rushville
  • Moderna - 2 doses that are given 28 days apart
  • 18 years and older

CVS

  • 101 W 1st St, Rushville 765-932-4070
  • CVS.com to schedule
  • Moderna  -2 doses that are given 28 days apart. 18 years and older
  • Covid testing available.

