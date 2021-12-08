RUSHVILLE - The COVID-19 vaccine is now available for ages 5-years and older. Boosters at this time are for 18-years and older. Use ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to make an appointment.
The following are the sites that the Covid Vaccine is available in Rushville:
Rush County Health Department
- Courthouse, Room 5, call (765) 932-3103 for an appointment. Zotec is not used.
- Moderna - 2 doses 28 days apart, 18 years and older
- Booster six months after second dose
- Pediatric Pfizer - ages 5-11 years old, 21 days apart
- No information on boosters yet.
Rushville Pharmacy
- 302 N Main, Rushville
- (765) 932-3328
- 18 years and older
- Johnson & Johnson-1 dose only, Booster dose 2 months after first dose
- Moderna - 2 doses 28 days apart, Booster dose six months after second dose.
Rush Memorial Covid Clinic
- 157 W Foster Heights, Rushville
- 765-932-7529
- Pfizer - 2 doses that are given 21 days apart, 12 years and older.
- Booster dose given six months after second dose.
- Pediatric Pfizer - ages 5-11 years old, 2 doses 21 days apart. No information on booster doses yet.
- Covid testing available.
Kroger Pharmacy
- You must call (866) 211-5320 to schedule an appointment.
- 202 N Main, Rushville
- Moderna - 2 doses that are given 28 days apart
- 18 years and older
CVS
- 101 W 1st St, Rushville 765-932-4070
- CVS.com to schedule
- Moderna -2 doses that are given 28 days apart. 18 years and older
- Covid testing available.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.