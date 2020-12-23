GREENSBURG - After her brother died following a bout with COVID-19 in the spring and having other family members fight the virus as well, Decatur County Memorial Hospital Sleep Lab Technician Sharon Bonta had no doubt that she would be getting the newly released Pfizer vaccine.
But she had no idea she would be the first in Greensburg to do so.
“It’s exciting to be the first!” she said shortly after receiving her shot. “It wasn’t much different from the way we receive our flu shots every year.”
While she wears personal protection equipment daily in order to ensure the safety of her patients, Bonta believes the vaccine is the key to ending the pandemic.
“I believe everyone needs to be vaccinated,” she said. “They worked hard on it, and I feel like it’s very safe.”
For Cardiopulmonary Department Manager Tyler Schmid, getting the vaccine was a matter of leading by example.
“For me, it was an act of showing my staff it was a quick, easy and safe process,” he said.
Schmid said his staff is tired; the load has been grueling, both mentally and physically exhausting.
“Most years, we get a little time in July and August to recharge before fall and flu season set in,” he said. “We didn’t have that opportunity this year. Decatur County got hit hard, and we had to step up.”
Like Bonta, Schmid believes the vaccine is the next step to take to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
“We need to do everything we can possibly do to slow the spread,” he said. “The vaccine is still only part of it. We need to continue to wear masks, wash hands and socially distance.”
DCMH is one of 50 hospitals in the State of Indiana selected to administer the initial round of vaccines. They will continue to vaccinate health care workers and those working in long-term care facilities. Phase 1-B will target essential workers like teachers as well as people 75 and older. It is hoped that the 16 to 75 year-old population will be able to receive the vaccine in early spring 2021.
For additional information about the vaccine or COVID-19 protocols, visit https://www.dcmh.net/covid19.
