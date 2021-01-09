RUSHVILLE – According to the Rush County Health Department, Rush County is now offering COVID-19 vaccine and those 80-years-old and older are eligible at this time. Go to www.ourshot.in.gov to register for an appointment. If individuals have difficulty registering online or if you know someone eligible to get vaccinated who doesn’t have access to a computer, call 211 from any phone to register.
According to the Indiana State Health Department website, any Hoosier age 80 and older, first responders (fire, law enforcement, emergency medical services, reservists and volunteers) who have in-person contact with the public, and licensed and unlicensed healthcare workers who have in-person contact with patients or infectious material in any healthcare setting are now eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Eligible professionals should receive an invitation and registration link from their employer, professional association, or the State of Indiana (Indiana Department of Health, Professional Licensing Agency, Family & Social Services Administration, Department of Homeland Security, or another state agency). If you are eligible and haven’t received an invitation, please ask your employer.
If you answer yes to any of these questions, you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
- Are you age 80 or older?
- Do you work or volunteer in healthcare and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include:
- Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services
- This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc.
- This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care
- Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)
Rush County is currently classified in Red status with a 7-day positive test rate of 17.23 as of the last news release from the ISHD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.