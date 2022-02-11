SHELBYVILLE – Rush County Schools Superintendent Dr. Matt Vance is leaving his current post to accept a superintendent’s job in nearby Shelby County.
The Shelbyville Central Schools Board of Trustees recently announced that Dr. Matt Vance has been selected as the district’s new superintendent. Vance will assume the position effective July 1, 2022, upon the retirement of current superintendent Mary Harper.
Vance is currently serving in his eighth year as the superintendent of Rush County Schools, with 27 years of overall educational experience.
In speaking with the Daily News, Vance said he has enjoyed his time in Rush County but felt it was time to move on.
“This place, Rush County, is and always will be very special to me,” he said. “It’s tough to leave, but sometimes you just feel like you’re ready to make a change and take another step in your career. I’m not leaving because I’m unhappy or mad or anything like that, I just feel like it’s time for me to make a change. It’s been a great ride and I will miss this school community greatly, but the move is something I feel like I’ve got to do and I’m looking forward to it.”
Vance started his career at Greensburg High School as a teacher and coach, continuing on to Greenfield-Central High School where he taught, coached and later served as athletic director and assistant principal.
He was next principal at Tri Jr./Sr. High School and then assumed that same position at his alma mater Rushville Consolidated High School, becoming superintendent of Rush County Schools in 2014.
Vance actually started his coaching career in 1992 at Shelbyville High School while attending college, coaching football under Scott Olinger.
“Shelbyville Central is an outstanding school community and I am honored to have the privilege of serving it as superintendent of schools. Shelbyville Central Schools has an impressive history of excellence. We will continue to focus on providing rigorous academic programs for our students to prepare them for their future,” Vance said.
A graduate of Franklin College, Vance went on to earn a Master’s Degree from Indiana Wesleyan University before earning his Education Specialist and Ph.D. degrees from Indiana State University.
“This is the second time since I have been on the Board that we have undergone a superintendent search and we hit it out of the park both times,” said Shelbyville Central School Board President Curt Johnson. “Mary Harper has been a great steward of our schools and we are going to miss her. However, with Matt coming on board, we will not miss a beat. Matt is a great leader, full of energy and ideas that will drive our organization to continued excellence.”
Vance and his wife, Jaime, have two sons. Jake is a freshman at Olivet Nazarene University and Austin is a junior in high school.
Vance said he made the Rush County Schools Board of Trustees aware that he was seeking employment elsewhere and that the board has already started the process of finding his replacement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.