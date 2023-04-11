GREENSBURG – Greensburg Community Schools (GCS) most recent Board of Education meeting included the settling of a $30,000 claim against an electronic cigarette manufacturer.
GCS is netting about $30,000 from a settlement with an electronic cigarette manufacturer, which will drop down to about $20,000 after attorney fees. The settlement is expected to be completed by mid-April, according to Greensburg Junior High School (GJHS) Principal Matt Clifford.
“We went into this just wanting to stir a conversation in our community about the problem we were facing,” Clifford announced at the meeting. “Where the conversation has gotten better is with parents... this national suit, as well as stuff we’ve done locally just in dialogue with parents, has improved those conversations.”
According to Clifford, the resolution was signed by the board at the March board meeting and all paperwork has been turned over to the GCS legal counsel. However, it may be some time before the school sees payment due to the number of players in the lawsuit.
“We will seek opportunities for education and prevention (with the settlement funds),” Clifford said. “This may include guest speakers and virtual education resources on the topic of vaping.”
Clifford expects their leadership team to come together once the money is received and better articulate a plan for the use of the funds.
Vaping advertising campaigns were very effective early on as they (falsely) presented vaping as a healthy alternative to tobacco, according to Clifford. The whole point of the district joining the suit was to reframe the conversation in the local community. The GCS district has brought in speakers to discuss the harmful effects of vaping as well as worked to educate offenders and their families of the associated risks since the epidemic began.
“The numbers have dropped substantially K-8, but there is a generation of young people across our country that were specifically targeted and have become hooked as a result of misinformation,” Clifford said. “Just as educational campaigns did with tobacco products, our hope is that communication of the facts on vaping will result in less people starting and getting hooked.”
